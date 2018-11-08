Kate Hudson Drops Major Baby Weight & Stuns At 1st Event 5 Weeks After Welcoming Rani

How did Kate bounce back so fast? The 39-year-old actress, who welcomed her third child last month, debuted her gorgeous post-baby bod in a plunging black dress on Nov. 7. Take a look!

Kate Hudson, 39, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 32, on Oct. 2, and she’s already showing off her post-baby body progress! The actress looked incredible on an LA dinner date with her beau, but the cute couple weren’t out celebrating their daughter Rani — they were attending a Kate Hudson x Michael Kors event honoring her new ambassadorship to the United Nations Food Programme and the designer’s intiative to Watch Hunger Stop. But here’s the thing — not only is Kate’s charity work amazing, but she looks it too! The mother of three stunned last night in a plunging patterned dress with sheer black accents, a matching belt and pumps. Her waves were loose around her face, and she was still rocking her perfect pregnancy glow.

But it’s no surprise that Kate would stepping out in style so soon after giving birth! The actress did have two kids before welcoming her daughter, after all. She had Bingham, 7, with Matt Bellamy, 40, and Ryder, 14, with Chris Robinson, 51. And it sure doesn’t hurt that Kate doesn’t just have a successful acting career, but she’s into fitness as well! She started her own brand of athleticwear, Fabletics, in 2013, and loves working out. Her social media presence proves it! Whether she’s doing yoga poses with her boyfriend, baby bump and all, or toning her abs with a pole workout in her bathroom, Kate is no stranger to getting sweaty.

Less than three weeks after giving birth, she even posted a throwback pic in the gym with her trainer, writing that she couldn’t wait to get back to it.

So here’s to hoping she shares her workouts moving forward! Since Kate was so open about her pregnancy journey, maybe she’ll treat her post-baby body progress the same way.