See Pic
Hollywood Life

Are ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Engaged? See Diamond Ring

Backgrid
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Senior Editor

Oh boy! Have ‘Jersey Shore’ stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley decided to get married despite their ongoing relationship issues? Get the scoop, here!

Jersey Shore stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley sparked engagement rumors on Thursday, Nov. 8, when she was spotted walking around Beverly Hills with a massive diamond ring on THAT finger! So are they getting married? Eh, not so fast. Sources close to the couple told The Blast they are “not engaged”. However, given their history, it wouldn’t be surprising if they do get engaged sometime in the near future. Either way, The Blast revealed the ring’s not new. They claim that Jen has worn it before, and she just slipped it onto her ring finger for their trek through Beverly Hills. Perhaps she was hoping rumors would start? If so, she got her wish.

Despite their volatile relationship, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned the couple appeared to be very much “in love” while attending Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wedding in New Jersey on Nov. 1. “You would never have known that Ronnie and Jen were having blowout fights weeks before The Situation’s wedding as they couldn’t have acted more in love at The Situation’s wedding,” our source told us. “Jen was great to be around, finally. It may have been because she had her daughter with her, but she and Ronnie acted very in love the entire time, constantly smiling and holding hands and acting like a family unit! It was adorable to see.” Crazy, right?

As we’ve told you before, Ronnie and Jen have had their fair share of drama over the last few months. They even got into a heated argument when Jen was trying to get their daughter, Ariana, back from Ronnie. The altercation was so intense that it left Ronnie with a black eye!

If they’re lucky, all that drama will be a thing of the past. Maybe they’ll have a healthier relationship from this point forward and one day, they may even get engaged!