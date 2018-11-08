Ian Long: 1st Photos Of Suspected Thousand Oaks Shooter In His Marine Uniform Revealed

Ian Long, 28, opened fire in a Thousand Oaks bar on Nov. 7, murdering 12 people and injuring 23 more before killing himself. Here are the first photos of the shooter.

Twelve people were killed and 23 more injured at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Nov. 7 when David Ian Long, 28, opened fire before killing himself. Because it was the bars’ weekly College Country Night, many of Ian’s victims were students of Pepperdine University. The only person to be identified as of yet is police hero Sergeant Ron Helus, 54, who was the first on the scene, which means many families are waiting for information on the status of their loved ones. Photos of the shooter have been revealed, though, showing Ian in his Marine uniform and in a California State University of Northridge shirt. [CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF IAN LONG.]

Ian served in the Marines from 2008 to 2013 and toured Afghanistan, rising to Corporal rank before he left. He was reportedly awarded relatively standard-issue awards including two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendations, a Combat Action Ribbon, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan. He went to college to study athletic training after leaving the Marines, dropping out in 2016.

The police were reportedly called to Ian’s house back in April when his neighbors heard crashing noises from inside of the home the ex-Marine shared with his mom in Newbury. Although the cops called in a mental health specialist to assess Ian, they ultimately decided not to have him committed involuntarily. Ian’s motive for the mass murder seven months later remains unknown, but details of the scene from eyewitnesses are horrifying. The shooter drove his mother’s car to the bar and opened fire without a word. His .45 caliber handgun was legally owned, but the magazine had reportedly been modified to hold more rounds.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean spoke up about the fallen sergeant who gave his life trying to stop the shooter. “He went in to save lives, to save other people,” he said of Helus. “He was totally committed, he gave his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero. It’s so tragic losing Ron. We go to the gym together, work out together. it’s horrific and terrible and it saddens our hearts.”

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this incredibly tragic time.