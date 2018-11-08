Hilary Duff Describes The Taste Of Her ‘Delightful’ Placenta Smoothie & Fans Want To Vomit

TMI? Hilary gave birth two weeks ago and just opened up about drinking the ‘delicious’ placenta. Here’s what she had to say about why the organ is still in her freezer!

Hilary Duff, 31, was super honest with her fans throughout her pregnancy journey, so why should that stop now that she’s given birth to Banks? The actress and her boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31, welcomed their daughter on Oct. 25, and Hilary opened up about her at-home water birth on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast on Nov. 8 — among other things. Her detailed description of her placenta smoothie really stole the show! “Most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was ten. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.” She’s been having the rest of it in ice cube form, avoiding the capsule route because she’s heard “placenta burps are not ideal.”

She’s not the only celebrity mom to consume her placenta. It’s a pretty common practice! While there’s no scientific proof that it does anything, many speculate that it could keep postpartum depression away. And hey, if there’s a chance of reducing that, why not take it? We just hope that Hilary has made sure to clearly mark those ice cubes, or else her boyfriend might stumble upon them — not to mention her son! The Lizzie McGuire alum has a 6-year-old named Luca, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, 38, back in 2012.

Besides spilling the tea on her placenta smoothie, Hilary also talked about giving birth to baby Banks. Turns out she had a water birth in her own home, free of drugs. What an incredible feat! By the end, the mother of two admitted she was, “bawling hysterically, crying tears of joy.”

She and Matthew are so happy to have their little one. Take it from the new dad himself! “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” the EDM artist wrote on Instagram when she was born. “Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family. Cloud ten.”