The Victoria’s Secret Facialist Is Revealing How You Can Get Glowing Skin Like A Model

Did you SEE the plump, gorgeous skin on the Victoria’s Secret models at the VS Fashion Show? We know exactly how to copy their fresh, dewy look!

Celebrity facialist Georgia Louise is the lucky lady who has been named one of the official facialists for the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show angels! “I created the GLOPulse for an instant ‘I just got a facial from Georgia Louise’ because everyone wants to look like an angel!” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY before the show. Her at-home device is a total game-changer, so even if you can’t see her in NYC, you can get the VS glow at home! Georgia works with A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, and now, she’s giving the Angels gorgeous skin before the show.

Winnie Harlow, Frida Aasen, Herieth Paul and Sadie Newman were all spotted at Georgia’s spa before the big show. She created an “Angel Face Facial” to give the girls hydrated, glowing skin. “The protocol is all about calming, soothing and hydrating the skin to deliver maximum gloss, depuffing and contouring for an immediate glow,” she told us. The facial uses micro-current technology, radio frequency, and LED Light + Ions combined with her GLOPulse at-home device, which uses “galvanic current to penetrate active ingredients deep and fast into the skin for an immediate glow.”

Here are the exact steps you can copy for the Angel Face Facial!

“1. This indulging bespoke facial starts with a heavenly triple cleanse using Georgia Louise’s The Balm to melt away traces of impurities and Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask for extra smoothness and moisture. Now the angel is ready for the ultra-sonic modality which will be used to penetrate a cocktail of serums.”

2. Next, Georgia uses Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum and Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Drops to rehydrate and repair the skin before choosing a bespoke modality.

3. If an angel needs extra lifting and tightening, Georgia will use micro-current. If the angels need to reduce inflammation and blemish control, they will sit under the LED Light and negative Ions with Georgia Louise’s Stemcell Renewal Elixir to soothe away blemishes to reveal a healthy GLO.

4. Next, the models experienced Georgia Louise’s signature lift and sculpt massage. Once the cheeks have been lifted and contoured by hand, the brows and jawline are sculpted with Georgia Louise’s Lift & Sculpt Butterfly Stone.

5. Next, she will use the GLOPulse which uses galvanic currents to deeply penetrate all the active ingredients from the sheet mask into the skin coupled with a heavenly shoulder massage to calm pre-show anxiety.

6. Lastly, Georgia will use Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops to give a nice little shimmer to the top of the angels cheekbones!”