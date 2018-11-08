O-M-G! Gabrielle and Dwyane are officially parents. The couple, who have been married for four years, welcomed a baby girl on Nov. 7. Take a look!

The most pleasant surprise of all! Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, just had their first child through a surrogate. The little lady was born on Nov. 7, according to the actress’s Instagram. “A LOVELY DAY,” the couple each captioned an adorable trio of photos. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!” She also included song lyrics for her little one. “When I wake up in the mornin’ love and the sunlight hurts my eyes, and there’s something without warning, love bears heavy on my mind. Then I look at you and the world’s alright with me. Just one look at you and I know its gonna be a lovely day.”

In the sweet pictures, Gabrielle and Dwyane were lying in a hospital bed with their little one in their arms. Since she was swaddled in a blanket and a hat for all three shots, we haven’t seen her face yet and we can’t wait for a peek at the cutie! But for now, we’ll just obsess over how happy Gabrielle and Dwyane seem. They were sporting matching smiles on their faces and looked over the moon — as they should be! These two have been married since 2014 and trying to start a family for awhile. But because of infertility issues and eight or nine miscarriages, making that happen has been a struggle.

The actress opened up about her miscarriages at a BlogHer conference in 2018. “The reality is I actually have adenomyosis,” she said. “Instead of diagnosing me, [doctors] were like, ‘Oh you have periods that last nine or 10 days and you’re bleeding through overnight pads, perhaps there’s something more there.’ Every doctor I saw was like, ‘Let me put you on birth control.’ The pill can mask all kinds of things. It is amazing at preventing pregnancy; not so great with addressing adenomyosis.”

Obviously Gabrielle and Dwyane chose to go a different route this time around, and we’re so happy to see the surrogacy was successful! After such a long wait, we can’t say congratulations enough.