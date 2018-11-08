Emily Ratajkowski Distracts Fans From LeBron’s Lakers Game Going Braless In White Crop Top & Jeans

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the Lakers game on November 7! The model, who made it known she was in attendance to see LeBron James in action, sizzled in a midriff-baring crop top and jeans!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, had eyes bulging at the Los Angeles Lakers game on November 8! The model wore her sexiest courtside outfit — a sultry white crop top and jeans — to see LeBron James, 33, and squad take down the Minnesota Timberwolves in a close matchup, 114-110. She went braless in her white top, which had to of heated up the arena. And, after the Lakers’ slow start to the season, Emily made it known that she was courtside at Staples Center to see how the team was doing.

“Checking in on boo,” the model captioned the sultry photo, tagging James. Obviously, her post was all in fun, which made fans have a field day in the comments section. Emily showed off her toned midriff, while she munched on popcorn and M&Ms. She sat courtside with a female and friend, and Emily wasn’t the only celeb in attendance. She was spotted having a friendly chat with Nick Jonas, who was at the game with his brother, Joe.

The DKNY model took in the nail biter of a game without her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two tied the knot earlier this year in February to the surprise of many. Emily and Sebastian wed in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City, and she later revealed the news on her Instagram story with photos of their rings.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Emily’s wedding surprised fans, as her relationship was widely unknown. The two were seemingly dating for just a few weeks before they decided to tie the knot at City Hall in NYC. However, it turns out the joke was on us all along!

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke like, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly but you vetted me for two years,’” Emily explained during an appearance on Busy Tonight on Wednesday, November 7.

“Women always know… I was always like ‘Okay, I probably shouldn’t hang out with that guy alone’…and then next thing you know I’m at the courthouse getting married,” she continued. “It was secret for four hours,” she added. “Weddings are amazing, I want to party, I want to celebrate love and relationships, but this was just for us and it was very nice.”