Demi Lovato: Why She Deleted The ‘Ugly Reminder’ Of Her OD From Her Instagram Page

Demi Lovato shared a touching message on social media shortly after her overdose this summer, but the singer recently deleted the post, which left fans wondering… why?

Demi Lovato, 26, looked happy and healthy while first spotted out of rehab on Nov. 3. The pop singer first entered a treatment program shortly after she was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this past July. Just days after Demi was hospitalized, she thanked her fans for their love and support in a heartfelt message on social media, but it seems as though the “Confident” singer has since deleted her post in recent days. The missing note left fans wondering what her motive was behind the omission, and some were concerned it may have meant she was not as serious about her journey to a full recovery. However, fans can rest easy as we learned that’s not the case at all! According to a source close to Demi, HollywoodLife learns EXCLUSIVELY that the singer was simply ready for a “fresh start.”

Demi is happy and trying to move on from her horrible tragedy,” the friend revealed. “So she deleted the ugly reminder from her social media. She is really ready to turn the page on that chapter and move on with a fresh start. She could no longer tolerate looking at the tough message that brought her back to the most challenging time in her life. Looking at that photo was a constant reminder to her of the dark place she was in at the time.” Demi made headlines when she had emergency services called to her home due to an opioid overdose. The is happy and trying to move on from her horrible tragedy,” the friend revealed. “So she deleted the ugly reminder from her social media. She is really ready to turn the page on that chapter and move on with a fresh start. She could no longer tolerate looking at the tough message that brought her back to the most challenging time in her life. Looking at that photo was a constant reminder to her of the dark place she was in at the time.” Demi made headlines when she had emergency services called to her home due to an opioid overdose. The Grammy Award nominee was reported to have overdosed on oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

“ Demi feels it was important to thank fans for showing their love and support, and she is glad she posted it at the time,” the insider added. “But now Demi wants to move forward in a positive direction and focus on staying healthy and sober, and not have that memory linger any longer.”

Demi has always been open and honest about her road to recovery and explained to her 70.5 million followers that she needed “time to heal and focus on her sobriety.” She also wrote, “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”