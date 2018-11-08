Chanel West Coast Stuns In Sexy Swimsuit While Posing With Vintage Car

‘Ridiculousness’ host Chanel West Coast paid tribute to Elvis Presley in heels and a high-rise swimsuit at a surprise location. History enthusiasts, you’re going to love this!

Chanel West Coast, 30, did it once again — she wowed us with her curves! Wearing a thong swimsuit that left little fabric to cover her bum, the Ridiculousness host flaunted ample side-cheek in her latest Instagram picture on Nov. 7. The MTV personality pushed boundaries even more by opting to wear sky-high heels, which accentuated how tone her long legs really are. “Ambition is a dream with a v8 engine,” she captioned the photo, quoting the late rock ‘n’ roll figure Elvis Presley. And the vintage Ford Thunderbird in the picture, which was shot by Jev Pic, wasn’t the reason she honored the King. If you look closely at the house in the background of the snapshot below, it may look familiar.

Chanel posed in front of none other than Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway, where Elvis and Priscilla Beaulieu Presley spent — you guessed it — their honeymoon in 1967! It’s an architectural gem among mid-century modern homes in Palm Springs, and we love Chanel’s wink to the bygone era. She’s been on a retro kick lately, as she shaped her blonde hair into finger curls for two separate photo shoots that we reported about on Oct. 26 and Oct. 19! Thanks to lingerie and a revealing bodysuit, she flaunted her perky derriere for both photos.

But make no mistake, as Chanel’s not only a MTV and Instagram queen. She’s a singer and rapper, and dropped her most recent single “Nobody” on Jan. 12. Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Dudley, revealed that the late Tupac is the “sole reason” she raps during an interview on Michael Rapaport’s podcast, I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, on Nov. 6! She also gave shout-outs to Eminem, JAY-Z and Lil Wayne as her favorite rappers currently alive. To honor the Los Angeles native’s vocals and fierce feed, she made our roundup of female rappers with the sexiest looks!

The sexy shot summoned hundreds of adoring comments, as expected. “Too damn cool. Love the pic and the words with it.🔥,” one fan raved, and another wrote, “I love Chanel’s booty.” Who couldn’t!