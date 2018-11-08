Kylie Jenner, Cardi B & 11 Others: Stars With The Most Expensive Cars — Lamborghinis & More

Here are some hot wheels with even hotter owners! See pics of celebs like Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Paris Hilton and more flaunt their Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and other shiny specimens the auto industry has to offer.

There’s no room for Honda Civics in Kylie Jenner’s garage! We all know celebrities can worry more about colors than gas mileage when in the market for a new car, but we did a roundup of which stars really went all out to have a one-of-a-kind vehicle on the 405 Freeway. From Paris Hilton’s bubblegum pink Bentley Continental GT, which rang in at $200,000 in 2008, to 50 Cent’s Lamborghini Murcielago, which would cost you $300,000 in 2005, we’re astounded at how far these celebrities stretched their wallets. And if you’re the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, you can dish out even more money to change your cars’ colors to match the season.

Before even turning 21 this year, Kylie bought a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventado to join her $225,000 Mercedes G-Wagon in the driveway. While the Lambo was already summer-appropriate with its bright orange wrap, the G-Wagon didn’t color coordinate quite as well — so the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star changed that! She dropped up to an estimated $10,000 to make her older automobile also bright orange, as you can see above! “Just for the summer 🧡,” she captioned the Instagram picture showcasing her now matching vehicles in July. The KarJenner clan has a thing for synchronizing colors. While wearing a green wig, Kim, 38, joked that she “had to get a neon green Lambo to match my hair!!!” on her Instagram Story in August. Given the family’s net worth, we don’t think it was really a joke.

But it was Cardi B, 26, who most recently wowed us with how much money she dropped to stunt in a luxury whip. Her and Offset, 26, already had his and hers Lamborghini Aventadors, on top of a $240,000 orange Bentley and their 26th birthday presents — Offset’s white Rolls Royce Wraith and Cardi’s grey Lamborghini truck! But Cardi revealed that she traded in the truck for a newer model on Nov. 6, beating the rest of their collection in terms of price: a whopping $548,736.97. And yes, Cardi paid that in one cash deposit, as she happily pointed out.

Other honorable mentions include David Beckham’s Rolls-Royce Ghost, which retailed for around $380,000, and Nicki Minaj’s $400,000 pink Lamborghini Aventador. Witness the colorful car show in our gallery above!