Fall fashion is in full swing! This season, some stars are rocking the classic jumpsuit look, with a sexy twist. See pics of Iggy Azalea & more stars in skintight one-pieces.

‘Tis the season! Your favorite stars are jumping into fall 2018 feet first, in the sexiest way possible. As the temp cools down, these stars are are heating things up with their style, as they step out in insanely sexy jumpsuits. Iggy Azalea, Chanel West Coast, and TV personality La La Anthony are whipping out their one-piece looks for the fall months, and they’re doing it right! These celebs are reaching from jumpsuits that err on the sexier side, and are curve-clinging from head-to-toe. We’re looking at all the stars that are rocking skintight jumpsuits this fall!

Iggy knows a thing or two about sex appeal, and she flaunted a LOT of it in a Nov. 7, Instagram post. In a sexy snapshot, Iggy blessed fans with a selfie that showed her wearing a revealing jumpsuit. The one-piece fit the “Mo Bounce” rapper to the ‘T’ and fans could not get over the contrast between Iggy’s super tiny waist and her curvy bottom. Both were on full display in the pic, and Iggy was looking smoking!

Don’t even get us started on Chanel’s sexy Instagram post where she was seen wearing a skintight jumpsuit. The MTV Ridiculousness star took to IG on Oct. 25 to flaunt her fit figure, in a bodysuit from The Butterfly Collection clothing company. The suit looked like it was made for her, and wrapped around her every curve effortlessly. The TV host wore her hair down in long blonde waves for the photo, and looked fierce AF. “This Butterfly 3.0 body suit from @butterflycollectionco makes my booty look cute,” she captioned the post. Sure did!

La La Anthony is rocking this trend as well. When she arrived to Brooklyn’s Navy Yard for the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, the star instantly captured everyone’s attention in her super sexy bodysuit. La La opted for an edgy twist to the trend, with a colorblocked, avant-garde jumper that featured an array of colors. La La looked incredibly glamorous as she strutted her stuff on the carpet, and had us wanting to try this trend for ourselves! Get clicking through the gallery above to see all the stars who have been slaying this trend.