Catelynn Lowell Mocks Farrah Abraham For Dropping Out Of Fight: Wanted Her To Get ‘Laid Out’

Bawk bawk! ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Catelynn Lowell thinks her old co-star, Farrah Abraham, is playing chicken after pulling out of Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown’s fight. See the shade!

Catelynn Lowell, 26, is upset she won’t be seeing her Teen Mom OG co-star, Farrah Abraham, 27, step into a ring with Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, 35. And Catelynn wasn’t planning on being Farrah’s cheerleader! Farrah has been vocal about dropping out of the fight, which was set to take place on Nov. 10 at the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown event in Atlantic City — but Catelynn’s still going! Before hopping onto her plane to New Jersey, Catelynn needed to diss her former castmate’s decision. “Going to Atlantic City was supposed to see Farrah get laid the hell out by Hoopz thennn she dropped out,” the MTV star wrote in an Instagram text post on Nov. 8. “Still going to support our girl Hoopz tho!” She ended on a savage note, adding the hashtags #scaredsissy and #growapair, and a caption that read, “Someone got scared 😱😂.” Ouch — we know Farrah wouldn’t agree!

Farrah EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife why she pulled the plug on the match on Nov. 2! She put the blame on the fight’s promoter, Damon Feldman, as she claimed he breached her contract and threatened her. “Damon the promoter won’t book correct flights for my people, for my coaches and my mother and my daughter to come watch,” the reality television star told us. “He is in breach of my contract. (He also promised) up to 32 rooms for celebrity guests, coaches and family. These are the things the promoters agreed to and could not deliver so they are in breach and it’s not my issue.” She later added that “Damon has been threatening [her] career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end.” Damon’s lawyer issued a cease-and-desist letter to Farrah informing her of his intentions to sue if she keeps “trash talking him and the event,” TMZ reported on Nov. 7!

But Farrah thinks she’s the one who’s being bullied, which she can’t deal with while on two years probation! “We’re just leaving court and I wanted to say I’m actually really happy with how everything turned out at court,” she explained to her Instagram followers. Farrah entered a plea deal in court on Nov. 2, after being arrested in a Beverly Hills hotel in June. Farrah’s not looking for anymore trouble, especially after her battery charge — and a possible jail sentence — was dropped! “It’s just crazy the predicament that I thought my friends, had me with a liable situation and they turned out not to be friends,” she continued.

Well, it looks like Catelynn is seeing Farrah’s reasons as excuses. We’re hardly surprised, as she once said that “anybody’s better than Farrah” to Us Weekly, regarding who will replace her co-star on Teen Mom OG!