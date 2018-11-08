Behati Prinsloo Makes Triumphant Return To VS Fashion Show Runway After Skipping Last 2 Years

Behati Prinsloo is back! The Namibian model has made her triumphant return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway after having two babies back-to-back.

Behati Prinsloo, 30, walked the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show runway in New York on Nov. 8 and she looked hotter than ever. The mom wowed the audience while wearing barely-there lingerie after having to skip the last two shows because she had babies back-to-back – daughters Dusty, 2, and Gio, 8 months. And – looking at her tiny waist – you wouldn’t be able to tell that she carried two humans over the past couple of years.

One of the outfits that Behati wore was an S&M style corset and bra that, just a few months ago, would have been impossible for her to fit into. At one point she also wore a Scottish-themed ensemble that featured skimpy tartan panties and a flamboyant, giant matching cape.

Even Behati was stunned at being able to confidently strut the Victoria’s Secret runway so soon after giving birth. On Nov. 6 she took to her Instagram Stories feed to say just that. She posted a selfie – a photo of her bare abs – and added the message, “After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriasecret show felt like a distant dream haha. But I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower.” She added, “Thank you to my amazing team.”

Behati revealed how she got ready for the show, eight months after having her second baby with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, 39. “I like to have more of a lifestyle of it, so once the show gets here I’m not like crazy trying to get in shape, trying to get healthy,” she told InStyle in a Nov. 7 article.

“After I had my kids – the second one – I feel like, probably five months after, I started working out a little. I breastfed so that helped me a lot, just losing a lot of baby weight. Right now I work out every day. I’m eating really healthy – chicken, salad, veggies.” She added, “Just boring stuff, but the stuff we gotta do.” As we can see, her hard work paid off. Welcome back Behati!