Ariana Grande Shades Pete Davidson Again After Split: Tells Fans — ‘Don’t’ Get Engaged

She’s thankful for her ex, but Ariana Grande still has a little shade to throw! The ‘Breathin’ singer seemingly dissed ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in a comment on Instagram, and it’s so good. See it here!

Okay, even if Ariana Grande wrote an entire song about being grateful for her past relationships, that doesn’t mean she has to be entirely cool with her breakup yet! Ariana got right to the point and shared some important advice for those looking to get engaged: hard pass. It’s been less than one month since Ariana and Pete Davidson ended their engagement, and Ariana’s clearly not that into hearing about marriage at the moment. So when The Zoe Report posted a new article on their Instagram account, titled ““13 tips and tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring (including the popular metal you should actually avoid),” she simply commented her own tip — “don’t.”

The shade of it all! The comment’s sassy, and anything but subtle. But we love her honesty. Neither party has gone into detail about what ended their whirlwind romance — though it probably has something to do with getting engaged after dating for a few weeks. Since the breakup, the two have traded some public barbs. After Pete poked fun at their breakup in a Saturday Night Live promo, Ariana tweeted and deleted, “for somebody who claims to hate relevance u sure love clinging to it huh.” Savage!! She dropped “Thank u, Next” 30 minutes before SNL aired that weekend.

It appears that it still all ended amicably, though. Pete addressed the camera directly on Saturday Night Live and said that Ariana was a “a wonderful, strong person” to whom he wishes the best. And Ariana wrote a whole damn song about him!

We kind of still ship these two. And we’re so pumped to see what shade comes out of this situation next!