Alessandra Ambrosio ‘Emotional’ On Day Of VS Fashion Show Taping: Does She Regret Retiring?

Does Alessandra Ambrosio regret hanging up her wings a year after her retirement from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY what she’s feeling!

A year later after her final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio is feeling a little emotional. A source close to the legendary model told HollywoodLife that while it was a “bittersweet” moment to not be involved with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, she feel as though she made the right decision. “Alessandra doesn’t have regrets over hanging up her wings, but today is still a little bittersweet for her,” our source told us. “This is the first time in 18 years that she hasn’t been a part of the VS show so it’s a big change; It’s emotional.”

When it comes down to it, she has nothing but fond memories over her many different Victoria’s Secret shows. “She always loved doing the show so much,” our source went on to say. “She loved the time with all the girls and the whole Victoria Secret family, but she still feels she made the right choice. It was time.”

At last year’s Fashion Show, Alessandra told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the advice she’d give first-time models, admitting, “I can’t even remember the feeling [of my first show]. I think the first time you never forget, but at the same time, it’s very overwhelming and there’s a lot happening. [My advice to girls on their first show is] don’t be nervous. So, just concentrating on doing your job the best you can and enjoy it because it goes really fast. Towards the end of the show, the girls are just really happy and feel accomplished and it’s exciting to see that reaction from all the girls.”