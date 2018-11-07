The stars shined brightly on the red carpet for the Wall Street Journal’s eighth annual Innovator Awards. We’ve got pics of Chrissy Teigen, Cara Delevingne and more

When the Wall Street Journal hosts an awards show, stars turn up in their absolutely stylish best. The iconic paper held its 2018 Innovator Awards on Nov. 7 and they got some serious A-list talent to show up. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend kicked things off looking impeccable as always. The model turned cookbook author and queen of social media rocked a gorgeous black cocktail dress that had a neckline draped slightly past her shoulders. The velvet fabric gave it a perfect fall touch and the sleeves featured puffing and rouching for a dramatic feel. John was his usual dapper self in a custom black suit and tie with a white pocket square.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o was a vision in a white evening wear suit with flared legs and a belted waist. Model Cara Delevingne also went with pants, but in the form of a dramatic black look where she had conservative trousers on the bottom and a sexy skin-baring top. It featured a tall neckline and fabric that pulled around her sides to join mid-chest. She was able to flaunt her cleavage as well as her toned abs with the look, that also featured long sleeves with a black and silver checkerboard pattern.

Then men came to play with their fashion A-game as well. Channing Tatum looked super handsome in a charcoal grey suit that featured a lighter grey vest and matching tie. His pal Jonah Hill looked equally event-appropriate in a dark grey suit and tie that showed off his slimmed down physique. Alexander Skarsgard went a little more casual but looked oh so delicious in a perfectly cut blue jacket and trousers with an autumnal brown turtleneck sweater underneath.

Ralph Lauren bucked the dapper fashion theme of the night, as the legendary American designer came in his signature blue jeans, but added a black sweater and grey tweed jacket. When you’re a fashion icon like him, he can dress however he likes! Check out our gallery here to see all of the glam looks at the 2018 Innovator Awards.