‘Modern Family’ Baby: Show Reveals [Spoiler] Is Pregnant In Season 10

There’s a bundle of joy on the way for a certain ‘Modern Family’ character! The show revealed that [SPOILER] is pregnant during the Nov. 7 episode. Get the details!

There’s another Modern Family baby on the way! Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) is pregnant! The exciting and surprising news was announced during the Nov. 7 episode of the hit comedy series. Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) go to a carnival and decide to have a little fun with the bumper cars. Dylan runs into Haley’s bumper car while goofing around, which causes Haley’s lipstick to go up her nose. Yes, Haley was putting on lipstick while driving a bumper car.

Haley goes to the hospital to find out whether or not her nose is broken. While her nose is fine, the nurse jokes about not having to grow up “until the baby comes.” Haley thinks a baby is years away, but the nurse tells her that they always run a blood test at the hospital. Turns out, Haley is pregnant! The look on Haley’s face is pure shock! Haley and Dylan certainly have some growing up to do! We can’t wait to see how the rest of Dunphys react to this!

Sarah cryptically hint at Haley’s pregnancy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She said that a “bigger thing than the death” was coming and “there’s a lot happening with Haley, but I can’t say.” Well, now we know why she couldn’t say anything! Just before the episode, Sarah posted an episode still on Instagram and captioned it, “Buckle up for tonight’s brand new episode of @abcmodernfam guys. It’s gonna be a BUMPY ride!” The next few months for Haley are definitely going to be bumpy! Modern Family season 10 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.