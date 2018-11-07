Wendy Williams Thinks Demi Lovato’s Living Situation After Rehab ‘Isn’t Stable Enough’

Wendy Williams is fearful of what can happen to Demi Lovato now that she’s out of rehab. The host thinks she’s in an unstable living situation, and says her sober coach may just lead her right back down the ‘rabbit hole of destruction.’

Wendy Williams, 54, is worried about Demi Lovato, 26, following the singer’s 90-day stint in rehab. Demi is selling the Hollywood Hills home where her apparent overdose took place in, and is now reportedly splitting her time between a halfway house and a private home in Los Angeles as she continues to recover. But, “It’s still not stable enough,” Wendy said of Demi’s living situaiton during her show, November 7. “You have to spend time in once place or another, all that time packing bags three days a week here, and three days a week there,” the talk show host explained.

The “Sober” singer has been out of rehab as of November 4, when she was photographed at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills with Henry Levy. Levy, a clothing designer who founded the label, Enfants Riches Deprimes, is also Demi’s “sober coach,” according to reports. However, the two sparked romance rumors while dining together when they were photographed holding hands. But, Wendy doesn’t believe they’re romantically involved.

“They are not boyfriend/girlfriend, even though there was a picture of them holding hands. That’s what a friend does when you’re going through things,” she declared, before airing out her own opinion on Levy. “He’s not the one for Demi,” Wendy said, adding that he doesn’t even look like her type. “She needs a real sober companion… He comes from a family that can buy or sell Demi Lovato over and over again. Their money is long and strong, they’re up to something, the family. He’s got nothing to lose by running around spending millions of dollars.”

She went on to explained why she thinks Levy is a”really bad influence” on the singer. “He’s not a real sober coach,” Wendy said before pulling up a phgoto of the designer and Demi together. “I wonder, based on this picture, are you really sober?”, she questioned. “And, he’s got too much money to be able to lead her down a rabbit hole of destruction.”