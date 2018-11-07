11 Victoria’s Secret Models Showing Off Abs While Working Out Ahead Of Show: Elsa Hosk & More

Victoria’s Secret models have some of the best bodies in the world and we’re narrowing down some of our favorite pics of beauties such as Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk flaunting their rock hard abs right here!

Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and more Victoria’s Secret models seem to always look great but it doesn’t come without hard work! These gorgeous ladies have a regular workout routine that leaves them with toned abs and other eye-catching features and we’re taking a look at some of our favorite photos of the beauties in action right before their big show! From posing in the middle of an intense gym session to standing and smiling in crop tops, their abs are definitely worthy of exposure!

Bella’s incredible pic shows her sitting and posing on a bed while showing off her rock hard abs under a white crop workout top. Elsa’s shows the blonde beauty doing an arm stretch in a leopard print workout outfit while flaunting her nice abs. Martha Hunt followed suit when she showed off her fit abs while posing at an event in designer workout gear and Devon Windsor wore the same workout gear for her ab-flaunting pic.

Jasmine Tookes looked like she was having a great time at the beach in her pic as she smiled and showed off her abs in a black workout outfit. Romee Strijid smiled in a long-sleeved white sweater crop top as her abs were spotlighted in her pic and Ming Xi‘s pic captured the model in action while working out in a figure-flattering outfit. Taylor Hill‘s pic shows her standing in a mirror in a blue workout outfit as she struts her stuff in the middle of a session. Stella Maxwell stopped for a snack that included a bowl of fruit in her amazing abs pic. Finally, Josephine Skriver posed in a black sports bra and pants while showing off her abs.