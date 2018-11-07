Tiny Planning ‘Surprise Visit’ To See T.I. On Set Of His New Movie: Is She Worried He’s Cheating?

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris recently visited hubby T.I. on the set of his upcoming movie ‘Monster Hunter’ in South Africa and she’s already getting ready to do it again. Is the distance getting to be too much for her?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, has been showing the ultimate love for hubby T.I., 38, by going all the way to South Africa to visit him on the set of his film Monster Hunter late last month and even though she just got back, she’s already planning on visiting it again! “Tiny practically just got back from visiting T.I. on set in South Africa but she’s already started planning another trip back to Africa to see her husband,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows T.I. is missing his kids a lot, he isn’t used to going this long without seeing them and she wants to bring them all out there to surprise him. Popping up on him when he isn’t expecting her is a great way to check up on him but this isn’t about her being worried that he’s cheating, her motivation for this surprise is all about family. She knows Tip is missing the kids like crazy and she wants to fix that.”

T.I. took to Instagram to show off some epic pics from his wife’s first visit and he even posed with her and others involved in the film while they all wore military uniforms. A different source told us that the rapper made sure to make Tiny’s visit as special as possible and even swooned her with a private dinner cruise. “He arranged it all for them, including a private chef and a crew,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They watched the sunset and then had a five-course dinner and then they had a night of passion that made her feel like they were on their honeymoon.”

T.I. and Tiny’s close relationship has recently been showcased on their reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. On the Nov. 5 episode, Tiny was excited about an anniversary trip to Trinidad with T.I. to celebrate their eight years together and although no cameras were allowed on the trip, we’re pretty sure it went well considering how close they’ve been!