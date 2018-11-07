Sofia Richie ‘Relieved’ After Meeting Kourtney K: ‘She’s Feeling More Secure Than Ever With Scott’

Sofia Richie is feeling like the pressure’s off after meeting her boyfriend Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian for a dinner on Nov. 4 and it’s been helping her to see things from a different perspective than she used to.

Scott Disick, 35, recently met up with Scott's ex and mother to his three kids, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, for a friendly dinner and although Sofia was super nervous at first, it turns out she feels more secure than ever now that it's done. "Sofia is feeling so relieved after having dinner with Kourtney," a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. "Sofia had built up the meeting so much in her mind, and was feeling really nervous and anxious beforehand. She wanted to make a really good impression on Kourtney and show Scott she was mature enough to handle herself like an adult. Now that they have all met, Sofia feels more comfortable and secure in her relationship than ever before. She knows it was a big step for Scott to introduce her and Kourtney, and she feels it was his way of letting her know how much he cares and is committed to their relationship."

Sofia and Scott have been spending a lot of time together lately. After taking a trip to Bali with Kourtney and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, Scott met up with Sofia in Singapore and they've been traveling the globe together ever since. They recently showed up to Derby Day in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 3 and Sofia was seen wiping tears away after what looked like an argument between her and Scott. Although it looked like a rough moment between the two, it seems they cleared the air since then and luckily didn't stay mad at each other for long.

That’s a good thing because now that Sofia has officially met and hung out with Kourtney and has previously hung out with Scott and Kourtney’s kids, it seems like things are getting really serious between the lovebirds. They’ve been dating since the summer of 2017 and since Scott had a history of not really being in a committed relationship before he dated Sofia, many thought it wouldn’t last. It’s good to know they found a way to make it work and seem happy together!