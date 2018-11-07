Report
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: Why They Wanted To Finally Clear The Air & Have Dinner With Kourtney

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, and Kourtney Kardashian met up for dinner for the first time on Nov. 4, and a new report reveals exactly why Sofia and Scott felt it was essential to sit down with Scott’s ex.

Scott Disick, 35, had dinner with his current love, Sofia Richie, 20, and his former love, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, on Nov. 4 at Nobu in what will be a dinner to remember. Scott and Sofia have kept their relationship separate from Kourtney for well over a year, and now we’re learning why they all decided to sit down with Kourtney for dinner. “Scott, Sofia and Kourtney had dinner together at Nobu on Sunday and it was very amicable,” a source told E! News. “Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

As a result of the dinner, Kourtney is “now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia.” Scott and Kourtney also “both agreed it is better to get the elephant out of the room and for them to all be in each other’s lives in order to make things flow easiest for the sake of the kids.” Scott and Kourtney have three kids together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — who have all spent time with Sofia over the past few months.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Sofia was “extremely nervous” to have dinner with the mother of Scott’s children. She knew how “important” this meeting was to Scott, so she went along with it. At the end of the day, they’ve all made progress with each other, which was the ultimate goal. Scott made sure to be there for Sofia and calm her nerves. “Scott could tell Sofia was anxious, so he was really sweet and did his best to comfort her as much as possible before, and throughout the dinner,” our source said. “Scott let Sofia know he was on her side no matter what by being extra attentive to her the entire evening.”