Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B & More Moms Who Bared All In Topless Maternity Shots This Year

No shirt? No problem! These pregnant celebrities showed off their bare bumps — and their killer confidence — this year with revealing pics. Take a look at their gorgeous shots!

Hot mom alert! While some pregnant celebrities like Kylie Jenner, 21, like keeping their pregnancies on the down low, most stars love flaunting what they’ve got. These celebs in particular put their baby bumps on full display when they were expecting, even sharing topless pics with fans! Whether they had professional shots taken to promote a maternity line like Khloe Kardashian, 34, or let their husband photograph them while making dinner without a shirt on like Chrissy Teigen, 32, every mom-to-be on this list showed off their budding bellies with class and style. But each one did it differently, and we love how unique all of these topless shots are.

Cardi B, 26, for example, pulled all the stops when she announced the birth of her daughter Kulture in July. While she has yet to release a picture of her baby girl, the new mom shared a nude pic on Instagram instead from the end of her pregnancy. Cardi’s bump was huge, and she cradled it with one hand while covering her chest with the other. And as if her thigh tattoo wasn’t colorful enough, the rapper surrounded herself with flowers and went full glam on her makeup and nails. Such a stunning shot! Laura Perlongo, 33, took a far more casual route when she posted a pic from the beach with a friend. Nev Schulman‘s wife was hanging out and snacking on cookies in just her bikini bottoms and a baseball cap.

Slick Woods, 22, may have had the most iconic baby belly reveal of all, though. The model stepped out in cutout lingerie and pasties during Rihanna’s NYFW show with a nine-month bump — only to go into labor as soon as she walked off the stage.

Take a look at the gallery above to see more pregnant celebrities flaunting what they’ve got!