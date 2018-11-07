’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Slam Paola Mayfield For Her Bare Baby Bump Video: ‘Have Some Respect’

This mom-to-be is flaunting what she’s got — and fans are not having it! Paola’s Instagram followers started shaming the reality star over a sexy video revealing her pregnant body in a thong. Here’s what they’re saying!

Everyone knows that if you don’t have anything nice to say, you shouldn’t say it, right? Wrong! These 90 Day Fiance fans have clearly never heard that because they’ve been mom shaming Paola Mayfield, 31, hardcore for her latest Instagram post. The mom-to-be, who posted revealing pics on the reg before announcing that she and Russ Mayfield, 31, were expecting, has still kept up her sexy social media presence — baby bump and all! And after her latest video flaunting her pregnancy body in a white cropped tank and a thong, her followers are bashing her for showing so much skin. It’s her body and she can do what she wants with it, but that hasn’t stopped the hateful, judgmental comments.

“A woman can look sexy without wearing a thong in her video,” one user wrote. “It just seems she is making this about her being sexy more than showing her precious little baby’s bump.” Another added, “Leave nothing for the imagination?!? Have some sexy class, but don’t give it away for free.” Yikes! Paola should be able to share her pregnancy progress however she sees fit. As much as it sucks to see these negative comments, we doubt the reality star is paying them any mind, though. In fact, her post was captioned with a preemptive clap-back — and it was epic!

“No, I’m not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about,” she said. “Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol! I’m not changing just because I’m pregnant or becoming a mom, I was proud before of who I am and what I’ve done so there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

That’s the spirit! We just hope her followers get the hint and leave her alone. With this much shaming before she’s even given birth, we can’t imagine what Instagram users will come up with when Paola starts posting pics of her baby boy.