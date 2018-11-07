Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018 — See Our Top Picks For Holiday Shopping

Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list has been revealed, and there are more amazing gifts than ever before — 107! See our must-haves below!

We look forward to Oprah’s Favorite Things every year, because you know she’s getting the best of the best, and her stamp of approval means a lot! This year, she has 107 things she loves, more than ever before, and a lot of her picks are OUR favorites as well! There are cozy sweaters, colorful mugs, jammies for your family, chic suitcases and some amazing beauty products. Plus, almost everything is 20 percent off with the code OPRAH. Here are some of our standouts!

As far as beauty, Oprah picked the Sunday Riley Game Changer Kit, which has the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and Ceramic Slip Cleanser. The cult-fave products are a must-have on our list this year! The Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe is a splurge, but will give you gorgeous, glowing skin for years to come. Likewise, the Artis Elite Mirror 10-Piece Brush Set is the only makeup brush set you’ll ever need. There are so many cool and cute items on her website, so check it out!

Some of our favorite kitchen finds are the BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Hand Mixer. I have a big fancy stand mixer but it’s so freaking heavy and hard to clean, I never use it. This is much more practical. The Rabbit Axis Lever Corkscrew makes opening a bottle of wine a pleasure, instead of a chore. If you’re cooking for a picky family, try the Chicago Metallic Lasagna Trio. You can make lasagna three ways — with veggie “noodles” or regular pasta, with meat or vegetarian — the possibilities are endless!

I can’t live without my Nespresso machine and the Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother in Silky White on Oprah’s list is SO chic and sleek. It’s gorgeous and makes the best latte you’ve ever had! I can’t wait to live in the Burt’s Bees Family Pajamas and travel home with one of the Olli Ella See-Ya Suitcases, which are so cool and stylish and only $79 each (they are actually for kids but I think they work for a quick weekend trip). Happy Holidays!