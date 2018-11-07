Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence On Her 2 Oldest Kids Amid Reports Scientology Ruined Their Relationship

Nicole Kidman rarely speaks about her two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise. It’s been rumored they cut her off because she isn’t a Scientologist and now the actress is revealing where things stand.

When Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split up in 2001, the couple’s adopted daughter Isabella and son Connor seemed to lose contact with their mother while remaining close to their high ranking Scientologist dad. The Oscar winning actress has now hinted that their devotion to the Church of Scientology has been a factor in the relationship she has with her two oldest children in a new interview with Australia’s WHO magazine. Bella is now 25 and Connor is 23 and Nicole revealed, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

She continued, “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.” Nicole is Catholic and was reportedly deemed to be an “SP” or “suppressive person” by the controversial religion when she and Tom split. Former Scientologist Leah Remini even wrote about it in her 2015 memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. Practicing Scientologists are reportedly ordered to disconnect SP’s from their lives. Leah claimed in her book that Isabella had referred to her mom Nicole as an SP, though the church denied the allegations.

Nicole, 51 has gone on to have two biological daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7, with husband Keith Urban. But she still feels like a protective mama to her older adopted children no matter how much contact they have. “I have to protect all those relationships” she explained. ‘I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

The Big Little Lies star admits she’s “very private” when it comes to Connor and Isabella, who she hasn’t been photographed with since 2006. In the years since she rarely talks about her two eldest children, but is open in interviews about her two little girls.The actress even took heat for her 2017 Emmy’s speech where she praised her young daughters but failed to mention Connor or Isabella.