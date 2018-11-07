‘Modern Family’ Pregnancy Shocker: Who Is Expecting? — An Investigation

Just weeks after that shocking ‘Modern Family’ death, the show is surprising us once again with a pregnancy! The big reveal will be made during the Nov. 7 episode. Let’s do a deep dive into who it could be!

In the final seconds of the promo for the Nov. 7 episode of Modern Family, someone tells another character, “You’re pregnant.” Well, those two words are throwing Modern Family fans for a loop! Granted, there are only a few characters who could be expecting, but the suspense is killing us!

The most obvious character who could be expecting is Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland). Not only did her two love interests, Dylan and Arvin, just go head-to-head, she couldn’t stop eating in the wake of DeDe’s death? Could she be eating for two? Quite possibly. The synopsis for the Nov. 7 episode reads: “When Cam forgets the words to his favorite country song, he blames Mitch and decides he needs to reconnect with his roots and get a chicken. Meanwhile, when Alex is up for a prestigious government job that requires a family interview, it causes everyone to overcompensate and jeopardize her chances; and Haley and Dylan think it might be time they grew up a little.” Could growing up mean settling down in preparation for a baby?

Sarah also revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that a “bigger thing than the death” is coming. She said that “it was a shock, that’s for sure” and “there’s a lot happening with Haley, but I can’t say.”

However, the character who is pregnant could be Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter). While Haley was eating everything in sight, Alex was hooking up with her man, Bill (Jimmy Tatro). Now that would be one heck of a surprise and would rock Alex’s world. While it could be Gloria (Sofia Vergara) or Claire (Julie Bowen), that would be that shocking. And this reveal is going to SHOCK us! Modern Family season 10 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.