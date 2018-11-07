Michael Longoria Recreates Ariana Grande’s ‘Santa Tell Me’ For New XMas Album: First Listen

Santa tell me, is it Christmas yet?! Michael Longoria is sure making it feel like the holidays with his upcoming album ‘Merry Christmas Darling,’ and we have the first listen of ‘Santa Tell Me.’

When he isn’t hitting the high notes in The Four Seasons‘ “Sherry,” Michael Longoria is working on his own music! HollywoodLife.com is excited to exclusively premiere the Jersey Boys alum’s cover of “Santa Tell Me,” which will be one of the many holiday tracks on his new album, Merry Christmas Darling. The Ariana Grande original is just a little taste of what’s to come on his record, due to drop on Friday, Nov. 9. “In researching the music I was going to invest my heart and soul in for this album, Ariana’s song ‘Santa Tell Me’ came on, and it’s that adult-kind of Christmas song — you have the hots for somebody and you don’t know if this is the Christmas to tell them or not. Is this the right time to give it your all?” Michael explained his choice to record the song an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

“i think a lot of times during Christmas when you’re in the beginning of a romance, you think strategy. Do i text them back? What gift do I get them?” he continued. “‘Santa Tell Me’ is that kind of playful energy. You’re asking the universe, the holidays, Santa the character, is this the time I give my heart to this person? It was a sexy, young way to say that.” Michael’s aim for the album, which also includes his original Christmas song “Marry Me This Christmas,” was a focus on love during the holidays, while paying homage to the ’60s. A member of the original cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys, in which he played Joe Pesci and Frankie Valli, Michael has been singing ’60s hits in his one-of-a-kind falsetto for the last fifteen years.

“A lot of the songs from back in the day were so simple and so true, I wanted to make sure the message of longing for love and what christmas music does to your heart was included in this album, and that was the music of The Ronettes, Phil Spector and many more,” Michael said. “You can be the biggest grinch, but you see the kids playing, the snow and hear that music and your heart changes.” All we have to say to that is, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Be sure to grab Michael Longoria’s album, Merry Christmas Darling on Friday, Nov. 9!