‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Season 9 Will Be ‘Powerful’ & Why The 2 New Wives Are ‘Perfect’

This season of ‘RHONJ’ — premiere tonight, Nov. 7 — will be Melissa Gorga’s ‘deepest’ yet. She tells us why her storyline gets so personal and reveals why the 2 new housewives fit in perfectly with the OGs!

It’s Melissa Gorga, 39, like you’ve never seen her before! The designer’s most candid season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will kick off tonight, November 7, only on Bravo, and she teased it all to us! “We get into our own lives and our personal stories this year,” told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “My personal story is pretty deep this year. It has a little bit of everything.”

While we’ve witnessed Melissa’s storylines get chaotic and emotional in the past, there’s a different element to her story this season that sets it apart from the rest. “There’s a lot of my personal family that’s going to come to life this year,” she revealed. “You’ll see a lot about my father and my mother, my sisters and things like that that I open up about this year.”

As for why she waited until her sixth season on the show to dive deeper into her family life? — “It kind of happened and it kind of fell into place,” she admitted. “Some things happened in my life this year while we were filming and I talked about it.”

Also new to season 9 of RHONJ are newcomers Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, who Melissa says are the perfect additions to the cast. “The two new girls coming in. It’s going to be pretty powerful, I think. I always say, Jersey is so hard to cast because we’re such OGs and it’s so hard to mesh new girls with us, and these girls are perfect,” she explained. “They are polar opposites and that’s why they’re perfect. You get a little bit of both with both of them.”

Jennifer Aydin, a mother of five whose husband is a big time plastic surgeon; and Jackie Goldschneider, a former real estate attorney, turned parenting columnist, and a mother to two sets of twins (both under 10-years-old), will replace Siggy Flicker. Nonetheless, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice‘s longtime friend, will be returning for season 9.

HollywoodLife also caught up with Dolores ahead of Wednesday’s premiere, who told us the status of her relationship with the fierce females in Jersey. “I have a solid friendship with Melissa and Teresa. They’re like family to me,” she said, therefore, “filming with them is very natural.”

“Filming for me is very natural, but I miss Siggy,” she admitted. “We always laugh and are hysterical. We stuck together.” Despite the upset of Siggy’s absence, Dolores said viewers will have a chance to see her in a different light. “It was difficult this season, but it also was a chance to get to know me as myself for who I am,” she explained. “Now, it’s just me, although I am friends with Teresa and Melissa, and Teresa and I always have a bond that’s going to be. To be without Siggy was a little different for me. I missed her.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 7, at 9 PM ET.