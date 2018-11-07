We’re all going to shine brighter than we’ve ever shined before because ‘Life-Size 2’ is almost here! The first trailer has arrived, and Tyra Banks is back as Eve, and it’s like she never left!

Bless you, Freeform! The highly-anticipated Life-Size 2 will premiere Dec. 2 as part of the network’s 25 Days of Christmas. Tyra Banks is reviving our “special friend” Eve, the beloved character from the 2000 TV movie. It’s been 18 years since the last time we saw Eve, but she hasn’t changed a bit. She’s full of spunk, sass, and so much love. There’s clearly a fountain of youth in Sunnyvale!

Lindsay Lohan won’t be reprising her role as Casey Stuart in the sequel, but Grown-ish star Francia Raisa is starring alongside Tyra as Grace Manning, the 20-something CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll. Grace is also in the middle of her quarter-life crisis, realizing she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet. With the help of her young next-door neighbor, Grace’s old Eve doll magically awakens to help get Grace back on track and give her the confidence to be the woman and leader Eve knows Grace can be.

In the trailer, Eve is an instant hit with Grace’s friends, even if she does chug down some liquid butter. There are some fierce fashion moments for Eve, because she’s played by freakin’ Tyra Banks! It looks like Eve might be getting a new love interest as well, and we are here for it. “I’ve never met a woman like you,” a very hunky man says to Eve before she’s pulled away. “I want you to be my extra special friend!” Eve yells to him! This movie is going to become an instant classic. Life-Size 2 will air Sunday, Dec. 2. from 9 to 11 p.m.