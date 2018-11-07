Fox News Anchor Laura Ingraham Mocks Taylor Swift Over Election Results & Swifties Aren’t Having It

Oh snap! TV host Laura Ingraham came for Taylor Swift on Twitter, & Tay’s fans are fuming. See their clap back tweets!

Nope, the Swifties won’t stand for this. Conservative TV host Laura Ingraham, 55, decided to troll Taylor Swift, 28, after the Midterm Election results were announced. The Fox News personality threw some not so subtle shade at Tay on Twitter, telling her to #shakeitoff after Rep. Marsha Blackburn beat out former Governor Phil Bredesen for a senate seat. Fans found the Tweet unnecessary and were quick to clap back! “First of all, I did not ask,” one T-Swift fan wrote. “Congrats on taking the high road, oh, wait,” another joked. Some were flat out angry. Are you serious?! You are acting like a child! @IngrahamAngle Like a CHILD!

It’s no secret that Taylor vehemently opposed Marsha’s candidacy. In fact, she even broke her long-standing political silence to speak out on it. “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Tay wrote in an Oct. 7 Instagram post. “Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” she added.

Taylor was one of many celebs to hit the polls on Nov. 6, and she was sure to document the process of carrying out her civil duty. In a sweet snap with her mom, she once again endorsed Phil Bredesen, and revealed that she did indeed cast a vote for him. “These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” she wrote on social media. “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out,” she pleaded with fans. Other stars who posted about hitting the polls included Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Camila Cabello!

Don’t come for Taylor because the Swifties will come for you! Unfortunately, it looks like Laura is about to learn that the hard way. Good try, Laura!