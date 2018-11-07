Kourtney Kardashian Caught Flirting & Twerking On Khloe’s Ex French Montana

Kourtney Kardashian was shockingly seen flirting and getting close to sis Khloe Kardashian’s ex French Montana at Diddy’s birthday party on Nov. 4.

This is awkward! Kourtney Kardashian, 39, seemed to have a lot of fun with 34-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex French Montana, 33, at Diddy‘s 49th birthday party at Ysabel in West Hollywood, CA on Nov. 4 and it’s pretty wild! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen flirting with the rapper at the star-studded event and they were apparently “all over each other” all night, according to an eyewitness who spoke to RadarOnline. “Kourtney and French were on each other,” the eyewitness said. “She was twerking on him, he had his hand on her waist and a** and was whispering in her ear all night.”

Kourtney didn’t seem to mind that French was Khloe’s ex and in fact, she seemed to be enjoying it when they had some public fun. “She was eating it up,” said the source. “She was smiling in his face and was hand feeding him hors d’oeuvres.” The source also said that the two were “too close for comfort” and were “looking like they wanted to do some X-rated things.”

Kourtney’s party fun comes after she was reportedly enjoying a casual relationship with actor Luka Sabbat, 20, after splitting from longtime boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, this past summer. We’re not sure if Khloe is aware of the flirting that went on between Kourtney and French, whom she dated for a few months back in 2014, at Diddy’s bash. What makes this situation even more awkward is that Diddy is the one who introduced Khloe and French before they started dating! Could this be the start of a feud between Kourtney and Khloe or will Khloe just brush it off and think it’s no big deal? We’re not sure but we can’t wait to find out!