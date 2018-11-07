25 Times The KarJenners Looked Like Victoria’s Secret Models In Sexy Lingerie Looks

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love lingerie! From Calvin Klein campaigns to Kendall Jenner’s appearances in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, there are plenty of times they’ve all looked just like VS Angels!

Spotting Kim Kardashian in her underwear isn’t exactly a rare sight, but we still love it whenever she decides to bless the Internet with some sexy lingerie looks. But Kim isn’t the only Kardashian who loves flaunting her curves in her undies! Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have all shared photos of themselves looking super hot while nearly naked.

The KarJenners love doing things together though, which is why we’ve also seen all five women hanging out together in underwear. They participated in two different Calvin Klein campaigns in which they all posed in white bras and briefs – as well as denim looks for the Fall 2018 ads. They joined forces again in October when all five of the sisters donned giant wings and white or cream lingerie to emulate Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween.

The Kardashian-Jenners stepped out in their looks, and posed for plenty of pictures. Kim captioned one image of her with her sisters, “Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol.”

Kendall surely did get good practice! We’ll be seeing her in wings again soon enough because she’ll be walking in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The event will be taped on Nov. 8, but we’ll have to wait about a month to watch the entire thing on TV. The show airs on Sunday, Dec. 2 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. But TBH, based on all the pics in the gallery above, we’d say that all the KarJenner women should be allowed to walk!