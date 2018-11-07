Kanye West Tweets & Deletes Confession Of Being A ‘Sinner’ & Fans Are Freaked

What is happening here? Kanye West shared a bizarre Tweet on Nov. 7 that left fans scratching their heads. See his post & fan reactions here.

Kanye – Are you ok? In a bizarre tweet, Kanye West, 41, shared a lengthy religious message on Nov. 7, but just 10 minutes after posting, he quickly deleted it. It was enough time for fans to get wind of the post though – and after reading his confession of being ‘a sinner’ and needing ‘forgiveness,’ they’re a bit freaked out. “Kanye????? R u o k ?” one questioned. “The F**k?” another asked the Twittersphere, after seeing Ye’s post.

While some fans were confused and weirded out, others trolled the rapper for sharing what they called a “Grandma” post. “Kanye out here ‘middle aged mom Facebook posting’ on twitter now,” one joked. “Kanye is now officially a Facebook Grandma,” another wrote. The Tweet was reminiscent of a religion post one might see on Facebook. “I admit I am a sinner and need your forgiveness; I believe that Jesus Christ died in my place paying the penalty for my sins,” the beginning of Ye’s Tweet read. Still – some fans had the rapper’s back. “don’t delete it next time you’re on the right path,” one wrote, in support of his message.

Ye’s religious rant wasn’t the only time he’s made waves on the internet in recent weeks. Fans were shocked when he took to Twitter on Oct. 30 with a brand new stance on his political beliefs. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” he wrote at the time. “I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” he also said, seemingly cutting ties with Donald Trump and the Republican party.

It’s doubtful that this will be the last bizarre social media post we’ll see from the rapper! Kanye always keeps us on our toes, and it’s just a matter of time before he’s back with another message to leave us scratching our heads.