Jennifer Garner Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction At Church: I Almost Showed ‘Full Biscuit’

Church may be the WORST place to possibly suffer a wardrobe malfunction — and Jennifer Garner experienced it firsthand. Here’s what she had to say about the unfortunate snafu.

Jennifer Garner flashed her underwear in church in what may have been the most awkward wardrobe malfunction of all time! “My skirt got caught in my panties at church a couple of weeks ago and I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing,” Jennifer admitted to People. “Luckily, I felt a breeze pretty quickly.” Phew! It seems like Jen was able to get the malfunction under control before anybody saw anything, but it was definitely a close call!

It was not made clear in the interview when this wardrobe malfunction went down, but Jennifer was actually just photographed at church with her ex, Ben Affleck, over the weekend. The two finalized their divorce after THREE years in October, but they’ve remained extremely friendly since their June 2015 split. In fact, Jen was the one who staged an intervention with Ben at the end of the summer, which resulted in him going back to rehab to get help for his alcohol addiction. He completed his 40 days in treatment at the beginning of October.

After Jen and Ben’s divorce was finalized, news broke on Oct. 24 that she’d been dating someone new — businessman, John Miller. At the time, Jen and John had been together for about six months, according to Us Weekly. John is CEO of the company CaliGroup, which owns MisoRobotics and CaliBurger restaurants.

Jennifer and Ben have three kids together: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. They have made a point to co-parent amicably since their split, and are often photographed out together while spending time with the children.