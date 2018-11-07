Attorney General Jeff Sessions Forced To Resign After Midterm Elections By Donald Trump

President Trump forced Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign the day after the 2018 Midterms, effectively firing him. We have more details here.

Jeff Sessions has resigned from his position as Attorney General of the United States on November 7, the day after the Midterm elections. In his absence, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will fill in as acting attorney general. Sessions becomes just one of multiple members of President Donald Trump‘s administration to either resign or be fired since his January 2017 inauguration. Sessions’ resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly. The president took part in a lengthy press conference just an hour before the announcement, where he said he was “extremely satisfied” with his cabinet.

Trump and Sessions have clashed since the 2017 inauguration. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation quickly after being sworn into office. It had been determined that Sessions had multiple meetings with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, without disclosing it to the government before taking the attorney general position. He lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the secret meetings with Kislyak during his confirmation hearing, which begged the question: what reason would he have to lie? “Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers,” the president told The New York Times in a July 2017 interview. “He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren’t.”

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump told NYT, referring to himself. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the President.”

