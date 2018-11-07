Jax Taylor Attacks ’90 Day Fiance’s Jay Smith As His Wife Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star For ‘Stalking’ Her

Jax Taylor took to Instagram to make a harsh comment about ’90 Day Fiance’ star Jay Smith’s nose on Nov. 5 and it added fuel to the fiery online feud they already have going on between them.

Eek! Jax Taylor, 39, has been feuding online with 90 Day Fiance star Jay Smith, 20, and his wife Ashley Martson, 31, for the past few weeks and things got pretty intense on Nov. 5 when he left a dissing comment, that was captured by a Reddit user, about Jay’s nose on one of Ashley’s Instagram pics. “Your mans nose is the size of his head…,” the Vanderpump Rules star posted under the pic. It didn’t take long for Ashley to come back at Jax for his negative remark. “Please stop stalking my photos and staring at my p***y!” she replied. “That’s the only way you would know I have a Fupa, right? You’re gross! Ps. I have no issue spending a night in jail for punching a grown a** man in the face, or in your case, a little a** boy!”

Before his most recent comment about Jay’s nose, Jay also had something to say when Jay was approved for a K-1 visa. He called him a “douche bag” and an “idiot”. He also said that Ashley had a pudgy stomach, which is surprising considering he has publicly defended his fiance, Brittany Cartwright, 29, after she previously suffered from trolling comments about her weight online. Jax’s actions seemed to affect his Wikipedia page shortly after his bashes when his bio was changed to reflect the feud. “Jason Michael Cauchi, known professionally as Jax Taylor is an American television personality, model, hypocrite and actor. He also scolds people for judging him on his reality show, but likes to judge 90 Day Fiance personalities and doesn’t realize his own hypocrisy. He is delusional.” the text read. It was quickly corrected but some suspect it was Jay and/or Ashley that could have edited the text.

Although Jax, Jay and Ashley are on two of the most popular reality shows on television right now, they can’t seem to find a common ground. Jay and Ashley have been having some struggles with their relationship on the show but they are doing their best to make it work and Jax’s comments can’t be helping! Although they haven’t officially announced it yet, according to a wedding registry, Jay and Ashley got married back in Philadelphia on May 26. We hope these three can call a truce someday soon!

