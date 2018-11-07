Usher & Shaniece Hairston Spark Romance Rumors After Leaving Diddy’s Bday Party Together

It looks like Diddy’s birthday party sparked a sweet romance on November 4! Usher and reality star, Shaniece Hairston, 25, reportedly made it a date night, just 8 months after he split from his ex-wife! Here’s what we know!

Usher, 40, may have found himself a new boo… a new, much younger boo! The singer hit up Diddy‘s 49th birthday bash on November 4, and he wasn’t alone. Usher arrived with Shaniece Hairston, 25, and left the party with the reality star, according to Page Six! “They came together and left together,” a source revealed. As for what went down inside the star-studded party and after still remains a mystery. But, it looks like there may be a new couple brewing in Hollywood!

Hairston is the daughter reality star, Evelyn Lozada, 42, who was one of the five main cast members on VH1’s Basketball Wives. Shaniece also appeared in the show. The mother-daughter duo also appeared in Livin’ Lozada, an OWN reality show, in 2015 and 2016. The two are super close, and are apparently part of many celeb inner circles.

Let us remind you, Usher and Shaniece have yet to address the romance rumors. However, it doesn’t seem unlikely since Usher’s back on the market. The singer and his now ex-wife, Grace Miguel, 48, split earlier this year after being together for nearly a decade and married for two years. Usher and Grace announced their separation on March 6.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Prior to his marriage to Grace, Usher was married to Tameka Foster. They divorced in 2009 and have two sons together, Usher Raymond V, 10, and Naviyd Ely, 9. Grace has a daughter from her prior relationship, Leaf Miguel.