Halsey Poses Topless In Sheer Black Tights As John Mayer Romance Rumors Heat Up

Look away, G-Eazy — because Halsey may have just posted her sexiest Instagram pic yet. See the new photo, in which she wears nothing but a pair of tights, right here!

Halsey has set hearts racing with her latest Instagram post on Nov. 6! The sexy singer put on nothing but a pair of see-through tights to pose for a sexy snap, as she kneeled on her bed and turned away from the camera. Yes she was completely topless in the pic, showing off her bare back and a hint of side boob as she struck a pose. Her white thong underwear was also visible through the sheer tights, putting her butt on display, as well. Halsey kept the caption of her post cryptic, using nothing but a spider and spider’s web emoji. Hmmm!

This new post comes after fans started wondering if a romance is brewing between Halsey and John Mayer. John frequently leaves comments on Halsey’s Instagram photos, and sometimes they can get a bit flirty. The banter isn’t all that’s sparked speculation, though — Halsey also posted a video of herself video-chatting with John at 7:00 in the morning on Nov. 6. What the heck were they doing chatting so early in the morning?! However, these two have been pals for quite some time now, so the whole thing could just be platonic.

If John is interested in Halsey romantically, though, now is the perfect time for him to make his move. After all, she’s recently single again after splitting from G-Eazy for a SECOND time. The pair first broke up over the summer, but it wasn’t long before they got back together at the beginning of September.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last, and the end of October, they were broken up once again. Clearly, Halsey is really taking advantage of showing off her revenge bod after the breakup, though — and she’s looking seriously sexy. It’s YOUR move, John!