Halsey Flirting With John Mayer To Make G-Eazy Jealous?: Why It Will ‘Definitely’ Bother Him

Halsey sparked romance rumors when she recently publicly flirted with John Mayer on social media but is the fun act a way to get her ex G-Eazy to pay attention?

Halsey, 24, and John Mayer, 41, go major attention when the two singers openly flirted on social media and enjoyed a carpool karaoke session by video chat but is their more than friendly exchange genuine or is Halsey using it as a way to get her recent ex G-Eazy, 29, jealous? “Halsey is doing her best to pick up the broken pieces of her heart after her split with G-Eazy, and getting attention from other guys, especially someone as amazing as John Mayer helps,” a friend of Halsey’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She and John have always had a very flirty friendship so it’s not like she’s flirting with him just to make G-Eazy jealous, but it definitely will.”

Although there’s no word on whether or not a friendship between Halsey and John will turn into more, it seems John has had his eye on the “Ghost” crooner for some time, even back when she was dating G-Eazy. “John has always been shameless about hitting on Halsey, even when she wasn’t single he used to openly flirt with her and she used to have to defend their friendship to G-Eazy,” the friend continued. “So now that all these romance rumors about them have started up it’s bound to bug G-Eazy. But what can he really say, they’re not together and she can flirt with whoever she wants.”