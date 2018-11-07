Beyonce Fans Blame Her For Beto O’Rourke’s Loss Because Of Her Last Minute Support – ‘Too Late’

Beyonce may have thought it was better late than never to endorse Beto O’Rourke, but after he lost the Senate race, fans are furious the singer didn’t speak out sooner.

Queen Bey’s support for Beto O’Rourke came a hair too late, and now she’s actually getting blamed for his loss in the midterm election. Following Beto’s narrow defeat in the Senate race to Republican Ted Cruz, fans think Beyonce, 37, could have done more to help her candidate of choice! “Would have been nice two weeks ago,” one said of her post, co-signing Beto.“You have such a huge, influential voice and you wait until Election Day to post this?!” another angrily questioned. “If 21 hours ago was your first post for Beto, I’m thinking “better late than never” does not apply in this case,” yet another commented.

It was just hours before the election, on Nov. 6, that Beyonce finally endorsed Beto. Her show of support came via a series of Instagram posts, where Bey rocked a ‘Beto For Senate’ hat. With the first picture, she shared a powerful message with her 119 million followers. “I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!” she wrote. Still – fans don’t think the singer did enough. “We needed this from you weeks ago. Damn,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, even after the midterm results were revealed, Beto was still making headlines thanks to his concession speech. The politician shockingly dropped F-bomb on live TV during the speech! “Tonight’s loss does nothing to diminish the way I feel about Texas or this country. I’m so f—ing proud of you guys,” Beto said. Well, that’s one way to go out!

Would’ve been nice 2 weeks ago — R.P. McMurphy (@goodbyemrburton) November 6, 2018

While it’s nice to see Beyonce using her platform to speak out, she definitely could have done so a tad sooner. Here’s to hoping during the next election, the superstar isn’t afraid to capitalize on her devoted audience.