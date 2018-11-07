‘The Body’ took a tumble! Elle MacPherson’s high heels got the best of her in Sydney, and the Australian supermodel took quite the spill. See for yourself!

Maybe she’s just more comfortable on the catwalk? Elle MacPherson, 54, tripped and fell while walking from a storefront to the backseat of her car this week. The Australian supermodel, known as “The Body,” was stepping off of the curb and shielding her face from cameras with a bouquet of flowers when she went down right into the gutter. So what caused the nasty fall? Elle was wearing some pretty high-heeled white boots and appeared to roll her ankle. Ouch! Luckily her driver reached down to help her up, so here’s to hoping she’s okay and only suffered from embarrassment — not a sprained ankle. Because when you’re six feet tall, it’s a long way to the ground.

Elle was in Sydney for Derby Day and looked fantastic before her fall. The fresh-faced model was sporting a black sweater and matching flared jeans, her long waves loose around her face. This look was the exact opposite of her all-white Derby Day outfit, but still just as fab! Elle showed up to the annual event in a one-shoulder dress with a high-low ruffled skirt on top of matching pants. She accessorized with a white fedora, strappy nude heels and sunglasses. Since she delivers stunning looks like this on the reg, it’s clear her little spill will fade from memory pretty soon.

How are fans supposed to focus on the fact that she fell over when the gorgeous Australian keeps proving that she looks just as incredible in her 50’s as she did at the peak of her modeling career?

'THE BODY' TAKES A TUMBLE #ellemacpherson

Supermodel @ellemacpherson, Known As 'The body' Ends Up In The Gutter After Losing Her Balance As She Tried To Make Her To A Car After Visiting A Flower Shop In Sydney. The Curse Of The High Heels ! pic.twitter.com/E2JUwVIOkY — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) November 7, 2018

Because let’s be real! People may have freaked over a photo of Elle’s feet in July, but what are they talking about now — her toes or her ageless bikini pics?