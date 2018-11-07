Donald Trump Bizarrely Cheers On Nancy Pelosi After Dems Take House: She Deserves The ‘Honor’

Is this a sign of the apocalypse? Is the world coming to an end? On the morning after the Midterm elections, where the Democrats regained control of the House, Donald Trump said something NICE about Nancy Pelosi.

Can someone call up Satan and see if Hell has frozen over? Something is going on because President Donald Trump, 72, did something really unpredictable on the morning after the 2018 midterm elections: he complemented Nancy Pelosi, 78. “In all fairness,” Trump tweeted on Nov. 7, “Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”

So, did the Russians hack the president’s brain? Who is this man and what have they done with the actual Donald Trump? The Tweeter-In-Chief was unusually reserved during the midterms, tweeting “Tremendous success tonight. Thank to you all!” even though his party just lost control of the House. To be fair, the Republicans retained control of the Senate and even picked up a pair of seats. “Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!” the president also tweeted. Ahhh, that’s more like it. That’s the Trump we’ve all come to know and…tolerate.

Nancy Pelosi predicted that her party would win big during the Midterms. “Up until today I would have said if the election was held today we would win. Now I’m saying we will win” she told Stephen Colbert during an Oct. 30 appearance on the Late Show, per Deadline. “We own the ground, we are not yielding one grain of sand. Democrats will carry the House… the senate, governorships. It’s going to be a great night for America.” Stephen, remembering how Hilary was predicted to be the 45th President of the United States, didn’t share Nancy’s confidence. “I feel like I should sacrifice a goat to take the hex off what you just said,” he added.

In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

In the weeks leading up to the Midterms, Trump ramped up the rhetoric when it came to shading the Democrats. He claimed the opposing party “have gone crazy, folks. They have gone totally loco. The Democrats are the party of rigid ideology and total conformity.” Considering this statement ignores how the Republican Party acted when President Barack Obama was in office (remember the fifty-plus attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act or how they stole a Supreme Court seat by not confirming Merrick Garland?) it should be taken with a grain of salt. Keep in mind, also, that on Oct. 22, Trump said 82 untrue things in a single day, per CNN, boosting his total number of partial or entirely false claims since becoming president to 6,420.

“While the GOP attempts to divide and distract the public from their tax scam for the rich and their assault on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and people with pre-existing conditions, Democrats across the country are focused on bringing people together,” Nancy said in a letter to her colleagues, per NBC News. “In this all important final week, only by relentlessly driving home our For The People message of health, jobs and integrity in government will we win a better future for all Americans.”