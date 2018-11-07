Demi Lovato Feels She’s ‘Alive To Make A Difference’ — Helping To Make Change Is ‘Her New Addiction’

Demi Lovato got a second chance at life, and she’s making sure she doesn’t waste it. The singer, we’ve learned exclusively, is dedicated to being the change she wants to see in the world!

Demi Lovato has a new lease on life. The “Confident” singer, 25, is recovering from her life-threatening overdose and doing better than ever! She wants to share the wealth with her fans, and people everywhere by leading by example. She’s still battling substance abuse — it’s a lifelong struggle — but as she slowly and surely gets better after her horrific health scare, she’s focused on helping others. “Whether it’s showing her fans that she voted and how important that is, or helping people with their own substance problems, or her music, she wants people to get something out of what she does,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to use the platform she has as a means to do better for herself and for others.”

That’s so inspiring! “Demi knows life is precious and she wants to make sure that everything she does has purpose and meaning,” they continued. “She feels she is alive to make a difference and that she has been given a second chance to make things right. She’s going to fight every day to make a change for the better. Helping make change is her new addiction. HollywoodLife reached out to Demi Lovato’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Of course, Demi’s focusing on herself right now, as well. She’s reportedly living part-time at a halfway house while she continues with her treatment. “This isn’t something she’s taking lightly, and she doesn’t think she’s suddenly ‘cured,’” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She realizes that she’s a work in progress and will continue to be throughout the rest of her life.” Good for her!