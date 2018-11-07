Demi Lovato Living 1/2 Time In Halfway House & Is With A Sober Coach 24/7 As She Continues Recovery

As she continues to recover from her near-fatal overdose over the summer, Demi Lovato is living in a halfway house part-time, according to a new report. Here are all the details of her new life in recovery.

Demi Lovato is slowly easing back into her normal life after nearly dying from a drug overdose over the summer, but she’s making a point not to rush into things. The singer is still spending three days a week at a halfway house, splitting her time between that facility and her home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report claims that Demi still “feels the need” to spend a good amount of time around counselors, as well as others who’ve gone through similar experiences to her, as she furthers her recovery.

In addition to spending half her time in the halfway house, Demi is also with a sober coach 24/7 and attends regular AA meetings, TMZ reports. Over the weekend, Demi was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a new man, Henri Alexander Levy, who she seems to be spending quite a bit of time with since leaving rehab. The two were even spotted holding hands while out for some sushi in Beverly Hills on Nov. 3, then packed on more PDA while out for coffee the very next day. The pair’s relationship status is unclear, but they’ve definitely sparked some romance rumors! Like Demi, Henri has struggled with addiction since he was a teenager. They reportedly met years ago while seeking treatment.

Demi recently completed 90 days in rehab after her near-fatal overdose in July, which left her in the hospital for more than a week. She has been very open about her addiction, and broke her silence on her latest relapse in a social media post on Aug. 5. However, since leaving rehab, Demi has not posted or spoken out about what she’s been through over the last several months.