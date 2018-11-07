Colton Underwood Still A Virgin As ‘Bachelor’ Continues Filming: But, Chris Harrison Teases It Might Not Last

Colton Underwood may still be a virgin, Chris Harrison says, BUT his virginity will definitely ‘be put to the test’ on ‘The Bachelor’ in January 2019! — This scoop is too good!

As The Bachelor continues to film its 23rd season, some of you may have asked, “Is Colton Underwood still a virgin?” — Luckily, Chris Harrison, 47, loves to spill the tea about the ABC franchise. “The V-card is still intact,” the Bachelor Nation host told Extra on Tuesday, November 6. “Will it be in the next couple weeks? I don’t know.”

But, Harrison foreshadowed a major moment on the show when he teased that Underwood, 26, may find himself in some tempting situations. “I think it will be put to the test” Harrison said, referencing Underwood’s virginity. But when? — It seems as though that time will come when Underwood heads to the fantasy suite overnight dates.

While Underwood approaches his virginity talk in a light-hearted way, Harrison notes that The Bachelor takes the it very seriously. “One thing I will also say about his virginity, it kind of became a cocktail joke and we are going to deal with that on the show, and deal with why he is the way he is and why he’s chosen to be the way he is,” Harrison said. The host also noted that Underwood’s abstinence goes beyond religious beliefs. “It also had to do with prior relationships and situations,” Harrison said.

And, speaking of Underwood’s virginity being tested in the fantasy suites, he recently discussed that exact portion of the show. “I’m looking forward to the fantasy suites ‘cause you could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” Underwood said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in late September. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

Although we’re months away from Underwood’s debut as The Bachelor, we learned that he’s settled right into the role with ease. “Filming is about to wrap soon and he’s fallen for multiple women,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Colton is definitely falling in love on The Bachelor.” We can’t wait to watch!

As you may know, Underwood, who formerly dated Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman, 24, finished in fourth place on Becca Kurfrin‘s Bachelorette season 14. — The Bachelor season 23 will premiere on ABC in January 2019.