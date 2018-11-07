Interview
Hollywood Life

Colton Underwood Still A Virgin As ‘Bachelor’ Continues Filming: But, Chris Harrison Teases It Might Not Last

Shutterstock
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
THE BACHELORETTE - Fan favorite Becca Kufrin captured America’s heart when she found herself at the center of one of the most gut-wrenching Bachelor breakups of all time. Now the Minnesota girl next door returns for a second shot at love and gets to hand out the roses, searching for her happily-ever-after in the 14th edition of ABC’s hit series “The Bachelorette,” premiering MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) COLTON
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - Summer lovin’ is sure to happen fast as the hit series “Bachelor in Paradise” returns for season five TUESDAY, AUG. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) COLTON View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

Colton Underwood may still be a virgin, Chris Harrison says, BUT his virginity will definitely ‘be put to the test’ on ‘The Bachelor’ in January 2019! — This scoop is too good!

As The Bachelor continues to film its 23rd season, some of you may have asked, “Is Colton Underwood still a virgin?” —  Luckily, Chris Harrison, 47, loves to spill the tea about the ABC franchise. “The V-card is still intact,” the Bachelor Nation host told Extra on Tuesday, November 6. “Will it be in the next couple weeks? I don’t know.”

But, Harrison foreshadowed a major moment on the show when he teased that Underwood, 26, may find himself in some tempting situations. “I think it will be put to the test” Harrison said, referencing Underwood’s virginity. But when? — It seems as though that time will come when Underwood heads to the fantasy suite overnight dates.

While Underwood approaches his virginity talk in a light-hearted way, Harrison notes that The Bachelor takes the it very seriously. “One thing I will also say about his virginity, it kind of became a cocktail joke and we are going to deal with that on the show, and deal with why he is the way he is and why he’s chosen to be the way he is,” Harrison said. The host also noted that Underwood’s abstinence goes beyond religious beliefs. “It also had to do with prior relationships and situations,” Harrison said.

And, speaking of Underwood’s virginity being tested in the fantasy suites, he recently discussed that exact portion of the show. “I’m looking forward to the fantasy suites ‘cause you could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” Underwood said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in late September. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

Although we’re months away from Underwood’s debut as The Bachelor, we learned that he’s settled right into the role with ease. “Filming is about to wrap soon and he’s fallen for multiple women,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Colton is definitely falling in love on The Bachelor.” We can’t wait to watch!

As you may know, Underwood, who formerly dated Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman, 24, finished in fourth place on Becca Kurfrin‘s Bachelorette season 14. — The Bachelor season 23 will premiere on ABC in January 2019.