Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: How He Can Win Sole Legal Custody Of Their Kids — Family Lawyer Explains

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie approach their custody trial on Dec. 4, the question looms even larger: does Brad have a chance of winning sole legal custody? A family law attorney helped answer this EXCLUSIVELY to HL!

Angelina Jolie’s two-year HollywoodLife to give us a good idea of how the last leg of this custody battle will play out. Brad Pitt andtwo-year custody battle will begin to come to its peak on Dec. 4, the start date of their custody trial. That is, unless they agree on an “out-of-court settlement” to “avoid an actual trial,” as a source told ET on Nov. 6! With important deadlines ahead of them, we’re wondering more than ever who will get their wishes — Angelina, 43, reportedly wants physical sole custody, while her estranged husband , 54, wants joints custody. Until those questions are officially answered by a judge, California family law attorney David T. Pisarra EXCLUSIVELY spoke toto give us a good idea of how the last leg of this custody battle will play out.

“I would say there’s a one percent chance of Angelina getting full custody, just because there’s always some chance,” Pisarra explains to us. “But given Brad’s demonstrating ability as a father, as a stable person, as a productive member of society, he’s not violent with his kids, I’d say we’re looking at joint physical custody.” Yes, our expert source thinks Brad may very well have his wishes granted — and maybe even more! “Potentially even sole legal custody,” Pisarra admits. And here’s his reasoning for that shocking possibility! “I’d say [sole legal custody is] more likely to go to Brad based on Angelina’s bad behavior because she’s trying to alienate the kids from their dad,” he explains. And Pisarra thinks the judge may see it this way too, when asked what the typical ruling would be in a case like Brad and Angelina’s.

Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10 (Maddox, who is 17 years old, was deemed old enough to make his own decisions regarding his relationship with his dad). The judge had suggested Angelina’s primary physical custody could change! “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Angelina] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Brad],” read the court documents from this summer, obtained by “It’s possible Brad could get sole legal custody just because Angelina is acting so weird and she’s been trying so hard to interfere in Brad’s relationship with his kids,” Pisarra further explains. The judge dealing with Angie and Brad’s divorce in June had already warned the Maleficent actress for attempting to keep Brad apart from their children, 14,, 13,, 12 and twinsand, 10 (, who is 17 years old, was deemed old enough to make his own decisions regarding his relationship with his dad). The judge had suggested Angelina’s primary physical custody could change! “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Angelina] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Brad],” read the court documents from this summer, obtained by CNN

While our expert source speculated the possibility of Brad getting sole legal custody, Pisarra spoke of what we should more so expect. “Even that is frankly, a long shot, and I think what they’ll end up with is some variant of a joint custody plan where the kids spend somewhere between 20-50 percent with Brad, and then joint legal custody so Brad and Angelina both have to agree on schooling and medical care.” And yes, Pisarra is speaking of two different types of custody plans — there’s a difference!

To give us a better idea of what Angelina and Brad are fighting for, the family law attorney clarified the differences between physical and legal custody. “Physical custody is where the children sleep at night and that would be joint in this case, because they’re both going to have time with the children,” Pisarra tells us. Meanwhile, “legal custody has to do with who makes decisions for the children in terms of schooling, medical care, religious upbringing, etc.”