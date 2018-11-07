Beto O’Rourke Drops F-Bomb While Thanking Voters In Concession Speech: ‘I’m F**king Proud Of You’

Beto O’Rourke may have lost to Ted Cruz, but he’s going out with a bang. The Texas senate candidate cheerfully dropped the F-bomb during his concession speech, which was accidentally picked up on TV. Oops!

“I’m so f**king proud of you guys,” Beto O’Rourke said during his concession speech on Tuesday night after losing his election to Ted Cruz. Awesome, right? Not exactly for MSNBC, which appeared to be the only major news channel to air the speech. No, they did not reach the censor button in time. “Sorry for the F-bomb,” anchor Brian Williams said after the remark. “We have no control of what’s in the concession speeches.”

We’re sure people are more upset that Beto lost to Cruz than they are about his language. Beto already has a reputation for being pretty badass. He skates, he used to be in a punk band, he’s not the Zodiac Killer… the list goes on. Beto’s full speech was a thing of beauty, a passionate thanks to voters who believed that he could beat an incumbent senator with the president on his side. “For the last 22 months I’ve been traveling through every single country of Texas, and I’m as inspired and hopeful as I’ve ever been in my life and tonight’s loss does nothing to diminish the way I feel about Texas or this country,” Beto during his concession speech in El Paso, Texas.

“Getting to be with and to see all of you tonight reminds me why we set out to do this in the first place, we’re not about being against anybody or another political party. We’re not going to define ourselves by who or what we’re against or afraid of. We are a great people, defined by our aspirations and the hard work we are willing to commit to achieve them.” Beto graciously thanked Ted Cruz and wished him the best as senator. Cruz gave Beto a warm shoutout in his victory speech, too.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke drops F-bomb following defeat by Ted Cruz after highly anticipated Senate race in Texas pic.twitter.com/b05eF5kxsS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2018

“I am forever changed in the most profoundly positive way and forever grateful to every single one of you for making this possible. I believe in you, I believe in Texas and I believe in this country,” Beto said, adding that Americans need to start “damning the differences and deciding what unites us is far greater than the color of our skin. It is the greatness to which we aspire and the work we’re willing to be able to put into it to achieve it is what we will be known by going forward.” At the end, Beto told the roaring crowd, “I am so f**king proud of you,” and as he walked out, he said, “We will see you down the road.”

So…Beto 2020? Fingers crossed!