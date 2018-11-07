Olivia Wilde & More Stars Beg Beto O’Rourke To Run For President In 2020 After Midterms Loss

Beto O’Rourke may have failed to unseat Ted Cruz, but many major stars – like Olivia Wilde and Josh Gad – see opportunity in defeat, as they now want him to challenge Donald Trump for the presidency!

When 98% of the ballots counted from the Nov. 6 election, it was clear that Beto O’Rourke, 46, was not going to turn the red state of Texas blue. His 48.3% of the vote was not enough to defeat Senator Ted Cruz, 47, who pulled in 50.9%. While many had hoped that Beto would be the one to send Ted packing, some are not giving up on “Betomania.” In fact, some stars think that he’s meant for bigger and better things — namely challenging Donald Trump. “Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President,” Alyssa Milano, 45, tweeted. Olivia Wilde, 34, also threw her support behind “Beto for prez,” tweeting out, “Beto 2020. Let’s do this.”

“Beto/Gillum 2020,” Busy Philipps, 39, added, adding Andrew Gillum, 39, to the ticket. The Florida democrat, similar to Beto, lost his election on Nov. 6, failing to defeat Ron DeSantis, 40, in the governor’s race (he conceded, even though he was pulling in 49% of the vote as opposed to Ron’s 49.7%. A mere 55,000 votes separated the winner and loser.) “Looks like Dems will take the house!” Josh Gad, 37, tweeted. “Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and…#Beto2020.”

The push for “Beto 2020” comes after Beyonce, in an 11th hour endorsement by sharing a picture of her in a “Beto for Senate” hat. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable,” she captioned the endorsement. Sadly, there was no “Bey bump,” and Beto conceded the election in an emotional, profanity-laced speech. Despite Beto’s loss, celebrities generally seemed happy that the Democrats took back the house, including John Legend, who called it a “BFD.”

Flipping the house despite all the gerrymandering was no small feat. Despite it being expected by the polls, this is still a BFD. The House has so much power to hold the president accountable. I look forward to some real oversight — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2018

Touted as “the most important election of our lifetime,” the stars came out for the 2018 Midterms, per Marie Claire. Taylor Swift broke her long-standing silence on politics. Though she remained mum during the 2016 election, she spoke up this year to endorse a pair of Tennessee candidates — Jim Cooper for Congress and Phil Bredesen for Senate (Phil would lose while Jim would win.) Eva Longoria threw her support behind Beto O’Rourke and his campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. Travis Scott also endorsed Beto, while Tracee Ellis Ross and Alyssa Milano endorsed Andrew Gillum in his campaign to be the next governor of Florida.

The most star-studded election in the country happened in the dirty south. Will Ferrell, Common, Ludacris, Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin OITNB’s Diane Guerrero, John Legend, Janelle Monáe and the queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, all came out in support of Stacey Abrams. Stacey looked to defeat Brian Kemp, Georgia’s current Secretary of State, to become the first black woman governor in America. As of publication, Stacey hasn’t conceded the race. With 100% of the vote in, Brian Kemp has won 50.5% of the vote to Stacey’s 48.6%, but with allegations of voter suppression in “heavily-Democratic leaning constituencies,” she’s not giving up the fight.