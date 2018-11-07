‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones Tweets About Suicide: I May ‘Blow My F***ing Brains Out’

Pushed to the edge, ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ star Ashley Jones teased the possibility of ending her life and leaving her fiancé, Bariki Smith. Here’s why she posted the alarming tweets.

We hope Ashley Jones, 20, is okay. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star ventured into dark topics in a series of tweets she posted on Nov. 7. She suggested that they were triggered by those bullying her relationship with Bariki Smith, who she once alleged “beats” her in a May Instagram Live video. “Sometimes I think people won’t be happy until I leave bar and disappear,” she wrote in the first tweet that alluded to suicide. “And sometimes I wonder if that would be the best option to stop all the drama.” Ashley shares a one-month-old baby, Holly, with Bariki, whom she reunited with in October after splitting this summer. In a follow-up tweet, the young mother continued to worry her fans as she wrote, “And sometimes I wonder if people wish to humiliate me and talk down on me so bad that I just say f**k it and end my whole life.” However, her tweets changed to a more optimistic tune.

Referring to her bullies and those who “try to break up a family,” Ashley added, “So even if I did kill myself, they wouldn’t be happy. Cause it’s deeper than me. It’s them. Their anger, their hate, their pain.” And on an even happier note, the MTV star then tweeted, “This won’t be the story of the girl who folded under pressure. This will be the story of a women, who held her head high through all the obstacles facing her, and has came out stronger.” And then we were back to worrying about Ashley’s well-being, as she suddenly posted, “But when I blow my fucking brains out, everyones gonna cry. Everyone’s gonna have wished me the best. Everyone’s gonna wanna put me on their shirt, come to my funeral.” And on an alarming final note, she wrote, “Nah, just keep that same energy. The energy that drew me to suicide in the first place.”

After a flurry of fans pleaded Ashley to not end her life, she reassured them. “Thanks for all the well wishes guys. Never said I wanted to or was going to kill myself,” she tweeted after leaving a trail of concerning messages. Ashley then revealed they were intended to prove a life lesson! “I was making a point about how people indirectly negatively affect people’s life’s. So watch what you say. And watch who you say things to,” she explained. But Bariki’s mom, Shenandoah Williams, didn’t appreciate what her son’s fiancée was trying to preach.

Sometimes I think people won’t be happy until I leave bar and disappear . And sometimes I wonder if that would be the best option to stop all the drama . — ASHLEY (@_mermaidbarbie) November 7, 2018

But when I blow my fucking brains out , everyones gonna cry . Everyone’s gonna have wished me the best . Everyone’s gonna wanna put me on their shirt , come to my funeral . Nah , just keep that same energy . The energy that drew me to suicide in the first place . — ASHLEY (@_mermaidbarbie) November 7, 2018

“Wow she is pure evil who plays with suicide smh I was truly worried and this is why i don’t believe anything nor would i ever trust her,” Shenandoah posted on her Facebook page, along with screenshots of Ashley’s tweets. “She has gone to a whole new level of low smh the little girl who cried wolf.” The scathing remarks didn’t go unnoticed, as Ashley soon tweeted afterwards, “I would never play with suicide. But it is interesting how some of you who previously have talked so bad to me all of the sudden had a kind word to say. keep that energy.”